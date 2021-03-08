Message from the General Manager and Staff of the Guyana Marketing Corporation on the Occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021

It is with an immense sense of pride that I, in my capacity as General Manager of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) on behalf of my entire team, including our male staff members, wish all the women across Guyana and world a Happy International Women’s Day.

This landmark day which is celebrated every year on March 8th, provides a platform not just for celebrating the achievements of women but also helping to forge gender equality.

I know that the Government of Guyana has been working tirelessly to ensure that there is gender equality within the public sector; and I am confident that the government will continue to work to ensure women are placed in important decision-making positions.

We at the Guyana Marketing Corporation, pay special tribute to those women, our partners, who are involved in entrepreneurial pursuits in agriculture and agro-processing. On this occasion of International Women’s Day, we re-commit ourselves to serving our female farmers, agro-progressors, and exporters with a view to ensuring that they can stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in their contribution to the growth and development of Guyana.

Happy International Women’s Day from the Management and Staff of the Guyana Marketing Corporation.