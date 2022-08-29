Message of Congratulations

I extend heartfelt congratulations to Nicolette Fernandes on winning the Gold medal at the World Masters Over-35 Squash Championships. All Guyana, join me in heralding this grand achievement.

Nicolette has turned out yet another stellar performance and, in so doing, has secured personal success and brought national glory to our country. She remains one of Guyana’s most inspirational sporting heroines.

I wish her continued success and thank her for being such a fine and enduring example for our young people.

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

