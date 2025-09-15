Meten-Meer-Zorg boasts new community ground

The newly upgraded Meten-Meer-Zorg Community Centre Ground in Region Three came alive last evening with an exciting cricket match.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, visited the facility on Sunday evening.

Along with the new floodlight features, the community centre ground boasts a modern building and a new pitch, marking the new beginning for many budding athletes.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport greets residents at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Community Centre Ground

Minister Ramson explained that similar investments have been made in several communities across Guyana. He said more areas are expected to benefit in the future.

The evening saw men and women on the field in high-spirited competitive softball cricket matches.

Residents seated on the stands are enjoying the game

Under the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration’s first term 2020-2025, more than 550 community centre grounds were rehabilitated, alongside four multi-purpose facilities.

Additionally, four new stadiums are under construction, signalling a future where sport and recreation are not luxuries, but everyday realities. Meten-Meer-Zorg now stands as another example of that commitment.