MHSSS inducts 30 new Young Influencers

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Saturday inducted the second batch of youth into the Young Influencers Programme at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

The event saw 30 of the country’s most influential youths from every Region in the country inducted into the one-year programme while seeing the inaugural batch graduating with distinction.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Honorable Dr. Vindhya Persaud congratulated the new inductees and complimented them for their efforts across a series of challenges that led to this point. Minister noted that initially 25 was the cap for the programme but it was difficult to rule out the others after the process.

Minister Persaud had a simple message for both the graduating and introductory classes who are now one family.

“This Young Influencer Programme can morph into something that is formidable in the history of our country, young minds, fertile minds, minds with a lot of promise, becoming the leaders of tomorrow. I don’t know where you will go or who you will be but I would like to think I had a tiny part to play through the Young Influencer Programme and all of us have a big part to play in your hearts as you move forward in life. If we are to achieve the beautiful Guyana, we all want to achieve this is the kind of thinking we must have moving forward, never thinking us, them, you or I but all of us, with this kind of Young Influencer movement we can create the transformation I want to see and I know you want to experience.”

During the ceremony, UNICEF’s Deputy Representative, Irfan Akhtar congratulated Minster Persaud on this innovative and forward-looking initiative to give youths an opportunity and space to realize their ideas and concepts.

Among those in attendance were His Excellency, European Union Ambassador Fernando Ponz Canto, Chargee d’Affaires, High Commission of Canada, Caroline Mureault, Deputy Chief Mission, Mark Cullinane from the United States Embassy, United Kingdom’s Deputy High Commissioner, Ray Davidson, and Sunil Kumar Singh, Head of Chancery, India High Commission.

“This is a real investment in youth development and human development in Guyana, as these young people have lots of potential, and all they need is a good platform, where they can unlock their potential and demonstrate their skills,” Akhtar said.

The new batch comprises of Clesha Saul, Boaz Roberts, Tatiana Norton, Areeb Ali, Corissa McClure, Crystal Carryl, Delisa Quintyn, Devina Singh, Rishti Gopal, Saaya Prashad, Allyiah Powers, Amrita Naraine, Andrew King, Dwright Ward, Gavendra Gangadin, Hayden Dundas, Nandita Singh, Nandray Bachan, Nikhil Sankar, Sherida Gibbs, Terriann Wright, T’Sehai Holder, Jerry Collins, Seeta Dalloo, Amrita Jagdeo, Raquel Meenkum, Oureanna Lake, Tyreese Archibald, Monica Joseph and Jared Tudor.

For the graduating class, a number of awards were presented. Jeremiah Kalekyezi was the recipient of the Jaguar Award, the highest honour to be bestowed on a young influencer. This award is presented to the participant who has demonstrated the true essence of being a young influencer.

Kalekyezi also won the Most Influential award while Sarah Dhanraj (Most Creative and Most Congenial), Nkosi Jupiter (Most Proactive), Andrew Hing (Most Innovative), Aliyah Hassan (Most Vocal) and Junisha Johnny (Most Inspirational) awards.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

