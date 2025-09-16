Min Edghill meets PSC on infrastructure progress

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill met with members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to discuss the progress of key infrastructure projects and their impact on the business community.

The meeting, held on Monday at the PSC’s Waterloo Street headquarters, also included the newly appointed Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses members of the Private Sector Commission

Minister Edghill reaffirmed the PPP/C government’s commitment to working closely with the private sector.

“President Ali and the PPP/C administration have, at every occasion, highlighted the importance of the private sector. In our modernisation and transformation agenda, the private sector plays a key role. It is in that framework that I am happy to engage this afternoon to answer questions and interact with you,” he said.

The discussion provided updates on several major projects, including the East Bank corridor, the Lethem trail, the new Demerara River Bridge and the Berbice highway.

Concerns surrounding public safety, airport and port developments were also raised.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill examines ongoing roadworks

On the East Bank four-lane expansion, Minister Edghill disclosed that the eastern lanes have been completed to the first asphalt level and are open to traffic, while works continue on the western side.

“That project should be wrapped up within one month to six weeks at the latest, after which we will be able to fully open the Grove-Diamond four-lane expanded corridor,” he explained.

He also addressed concerns surrounding business losses along the corridor due to construction, noting that President Ali is already engaging stakeholders.

“We have worked out certain modalities, and those arrangements are being finalised. All affected businesses have agreed on certain conditions, and there is no dissatisfaction at this time,” he assured.

The minister further outlined plans for the continued modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), including the expansion of Terminal Two and the introduction of additional airlines.

Looking ahead, he highlighted the government’s plan to expedite other key infrastructure projects, which he said will strengthen the country’s infrastructure landscape and create new investment opportunities for the private sector.