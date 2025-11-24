Min Mustapha unveils bold agri-plans for Linden farmers

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha met with residents and farmers of Linden at the Christianburg Community Centre Group on Saturday to inform them of several upcoming agricultural initiatives in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Minister Mustapha highlighted the growing importance of agriculture in Linden, citing the significant investments the PPP/C administration has made in the sector over the years.

For example, a state-of-the-art hydroponic facility that actively engages youth in agriculture, a project that Minister Mustapha described as a symbol of the government’s commitment to youth involvement in food production.

He reiterated President Irfaan Ali’s vision for stronger youth involvement in the sector, aiming for at least 38% participation of women and young people.

Members of the Naibingi Association receiving a tractor from the Ministry of Agriculture

Minister Mustapha also confirmed that the Naibingi Association’s request for a shade house has been approved and is scheduled for delivery in the coming days.

He also emphasised the importance of having the region’s agro-processing facility operate daily, stating that it will help create more value-added opportunities for local farmers.

The minister revealed that several major companies have already signalled interest in working with his ministry, and he challenged farmers to increase production to meet the anticipated increase in demand for their products.

As part of a broader diversification initiative for the region, support will be extended to livestock farmers, such as “actively developing a brand for Black Belly sheep.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, inspecting plants in the shade house

“We can implement a program to work with farmers in Linden to establish the Black Belly Sheep initiative locally,” Minister Mustapha said.

In reaffirming the government’s commitment to expand agriculture across Region 10, the minister promised to increase access to farmland and provide support for new entrants.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, during his engagement with residents of Region Ten

He noted that more milk production in Moblissa will benefit Linden residents and create new economic opportunities. The minister encouraged farmers to capitalise on these emerging opportunities in the region.

The agriculture minister urged residents to form strong partnerships with the government as agriculture diversifies and grows.