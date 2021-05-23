Minister Anand Persaud takes scholarship programme to Farm, EBD

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Anand Persaud told residents of Farm and neighbouring communities on the East Bank of Demerara that the online scholarship programme will equip them with skills needed to aid Guyana’s development.

The Minister led an outreach to the community on Saturday.

“We are doing this because all of you if you apply or not, are an important asset for the development of this country. And it will make it merrier if you as an individual can in some way have the opportunity to up your educational standard,” Minister Persaud said.

The Minister noted that Government is also placing a lot of emphasis on local content.

“When this oil boom, this economic oil boom takes place, and that will happen very shortly, we want to ensure that our people, our brothers and sisters, our children, be part of that process. All of you may not be employed in the oil and gas sector, but there are so many other areas that will open up in this country.”

Minister Persaud said the Government is focusing not only on the oil and gas industry but also on all other sectors, including education, health, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, residents expressed gratitude to the Government for providing an opportunity for higher education.

“I’d like to thank His Excellency the President for bringing such initiative. I mean, many young people can benefit from this opportunity, it’s a really good initiative, and I really thank the Government for doing something like this,” Mr. Shan Singh told DPI.

Ms. Durmilla Dwarka also expressed gratitude for the programme.

“I’m very excited because a lot of people cannot afford and I’m very, very much excited, and I must thank the government for this…I’m 45 years old, and I am applying for one in Criminology Psychology,” she said.

The applications deadline for the programme has been extended to June 5.