Minister Dharamlall satisfied with $100M road works in St. Ignatius

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, has expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of the $100 million road works ongoing in St. Ignatius, Region Nine.

The project is a partnership between the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

Speaking with DPI recently, the minister said one of government’s commitments is to enhance the infrastructure of every community. He noted that for years, hinterland communities had been neglected in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure. This, Minister Dharamlall said must be addressed.

“We expect that project to be finished in the next few weeks and then, later on, we also intend to do more investments in road works in this community as this is a huge Amerindian village which takes account of over 2000 residents.

“While we are doing this village, we are also doing the same in Santa Rosa, building concrete roads in those areas and we are currently in Aishalton with those road upgrades. Next year, we expect to intensify this programme for the betterment of the people.”

Similar works are also being undertaken by the Public Works Ministry from Karasabai to Yarong Paru/ Monkey Mountain Road to the tune of $110.5 million. Another is underway from Lethem to Annai, North Rupununi at an approximate cost of $85million and is set to be completed in 2022.

The minister reiterated the government’s plan to link the hinterland communities to provide access to resources, to boost the region’s economic activities.