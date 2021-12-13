Minister Hamilton urges BIT staff to up their game

-as work programme will increase two-fold

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P, is urging staff of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to carry out their duties more efficiently.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, MP

He said while the training arm of the labour ministry has been successful, more could be done to improve the programme.

Minister Hamilton stressed that time management is a key aspect when performing one’s duty, as it will determine the success of the vocational and technical training programmes being offered.

“I can assure you that in 2022, your work will be so much as we are trying to increase by two-fold regarding the number of people trained, which is your work, but I am talking about beyond your work which is your involvement.

Sometimes you do not see the importance of what you are doing, but I want to say to you that this is not child’s play, but serious business that you all are engaged in and you have to appreciate it. So, I am counting on all of you in this regard,” he said.

The labour minister said government remains committed to providing the necessary resources and manpower needed to facilitate the growing country.

“The (PPP/C) Government decided that we will not make another wheel because a wheel has already existed named the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), in ensuring that Guyana rises to the level with all of the technical capacities that our people can participate in the new industries of the economy.” Since taking office in August 2020, the PPP/C Government has been able to reshape the Labour Ministry and by extension, BIT. The approach has allowed the entity to increase the number of persons trained.