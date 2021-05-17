Minister Manickchand registers Guyana’s continued commitment to education for sustainable development at UNESCO World Conference

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand today participated in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development where she registered Guyana’s continued commitment to this process.

In her presentation, Minister Manickchand said that education for sustainable development is not new to Guyana and its commitment to this process started in 2009 through the Low Carbon Development Process built around the sustainable use of its forestry resources.

Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand while delivering remarks at today’s conference

She said that this process forms the basis of policies at a national level that aims to transform Guyana’s economy to deliver greater economic and social development and to provide a model for the world of how climate change can be addressed through low carbon development in developing countries.

Further, the Education Minister noted that the development of an Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) Policy in 2016 by the education sector in Guyana is a testament to the country’s commitment. She said that great strides have been made as it relates to the policy objectives that are still relevant today.

“These are evident in our ongoing curriculum reform process, which articulates the Guyana vision of the new curriculum where Guyanese students have the knowledge, skills, and values to live life and reach his/her potential to participate positively towards social cohesion and sustainable national, regional and global transformation,” Minister Manickchand remarked.

She added that the Ministry’s 2021 – 2025 Education Sector Plan that will be launched soon is the sector’s policy position with a 2030 vision that is about providing opportunities for quality, equitable education and lifelong learning for all that are aligned with all of the Sustainable Development Goal Four targets. She said that these two documents are the roadmaps through which the ESD is integrated into the education sector in Guyana.

Minister Manickchand said that Guyana supports any movement towards Education for Sustainable Development.