Minister Mustapha meets relatives of missing fishermen

Staff Writer Staff WriterFebruary 21, 2022

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha met with relatives of the three missing fishermen, at his Regent Street office on Monday. The men were reported missing after the trawler they were operating on capsized Saturday morning, some 18 miles off the Mahaicony Coast.

Minister Mustapha told the relatives he remains hopeful that the men were able to activate their skills as experienced fishermen and survived. He said the incident has attracted the attention of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and that a committee has since been set up to investigate the matter.

He said government will work with them to ensure they have full disclosure of the findings of the probe, noting that they could rest assured of government’s full support.

Missing are the vessel’s Captain, Harold Anthony Damon, 45; Ronald Burton, 78; and Winston Sam, 46.

