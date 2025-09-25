Minister Sukhai Engages Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra, Tiger Bone/Banakari, and Circuitville Community Councils on Key Development Interventions

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Pauline Sukhai, alongside Director General Anand Persaud and Mr. Somwar of the CDC, conducted a series of engagements on Wednesday with the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra residents, as well as the Tigerbone/Banakari and Circuitville Community Development Councils (CDCs) and residents.

These visits are part of Minister Sukhai’s ongoing outreach programme to strengthen collaboration with local leadership, identify service gaps, and implement solutions in partnership with other government agencies.

During her visit to Yarrowkabra, Minister Sukhai addressed concerns related to postal services and pension accessibility, assuring the communities that these issues would be communicated to the relevant sectors.

At the Tiger Bone/Banakari CDC meeting, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to housing support. She highlighted the $3 million allocated this year for housing material to the area. She pledged to follow up with Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) regarding the expansion of the water distribution network, as well as with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) on solar energy initiatives.

Additionally, commitments were made to connect the Community Development Council with corresponding agencies to foster women’s development projects, repair the community school bus, and provide agricultural support through the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Agriculture respectively.

At the Circuitville CDC, discussions included advancing the request for a nursery school, exploring well construction for safe water access, and acquiring additional water tanks for rainwater collection. The request to allocate a part-time employment programme to better support residents was also reviewed.

The Director General, Mr. Anand Persaud, in response to road improvement concerns, committed to coordinating with the Ministry of Public Works to implement a temporary fix for the road at Circuitville and the request for road shoulders improvement along the newly constructed road at Yarrowkabra. He requested that the NDC prepare an inventory of tools and equipment to bolster ongoing works in the community.

The team, led by Minister Sukhai Community Development Councils and members were urged to be accountable and maximise the benefits to the residents from the support and investments received from the government. Residents were encouraged to engage in monitoring development projects while collaborating with government initiatives in their communities.

The visiting team extended gratitude for the continued support and reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring equitable service delivery and fostering continued partnerships with local councils and residents to enhance the quality of life in all communities, which aligns with His Excellency’s pledge that his government will work for all of Guyana.