Ministry of Agriculture, advisory on persistent rainfall over the last 12 hours

The Ministry of Agriculture wishes to advise residents of Georgetown and its environs that following persistent rainfall over the last 12 hours which resulted in rising water levels in several parts of the City, all sluices will be open for gravity drainage from approximately 12:00hrs today, June 16, 2021. This is to facilitate drainage of flooded areas during the next low tide which will be at 14:32hrs at a level of 0.8 meters.

Drainage pumps are currently in operation when sluices are closed during high tides.

Persons are advised to take the necessary precautions as water levels are currently high in low lying parts of the City.