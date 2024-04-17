“Ministry of Education Hosts Training Workshop to Enhance Guidance Counsellors’ Impact on Student Welfare and Success”

Over the next three days, Schools’ Welfare and Guidance Counselling Officers from schools across the country will be engaged in a training workshop organized by the Ministry of Education’s School Support Unit.

The training, which is themed “Improving Student Welfare, Advancing Excellence,” commenced on Tuesday morning in the Queen’s College auditorium where some 140 Guidance Counsellors from secondary schools across the country are participating. It aims to develop and strengthen skills, knowledge, and the ability of guidance counsellors to effectively achieve the goals and objectives of the Ministry of Education.

Some of the topics which will be discussed during the training include Professional Ethics and Code of Conduct, the Juvenile Justice and Child Protection Acts, and Understanding Adolescent Mental Health.

Delivering brief remarks during the opening ceremony, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Development, Ms Volika Jaikishun stated that guidance counsellors have an important multifaceted role which encompasses emotional support, academic advising, career guidance, and personal development.

She noted that they serve as advocates for students, helping them navigate the complexities of school life and providing a safe space for expression and exploration. Through their expertise, they assist students in identifying their strengths, interests, and goals, empowering them to make informed decisions about their academic and personal lives. Meanwhile, Coordinator at the Student Support Unit, Ms. Onika King echoed similar sentiments noting the guidance counsellors have contributed positively towards supporting and helping families with children at school to get the best of out the education system.

