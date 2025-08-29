Modern secondary school commissioned at Massara

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commissioned a modern secondary school at Massara in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, on Friday.

The modern facility, outfitted with 10 advanced classrooms, will significantly reduce the distance students previously had to travel to access their education.

Ceremonial unveiling of the plaque for Massara Secondary School

The new facility will accommodate 180 secondary-aged children of Massara, Yakarinta, Toka and Kwaimatta.

The school not only brings secondary education closer to home but also eases the financial burden on parents.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking at the commissioning of Massara Secondary School

The commissioning of the school delivers yet again on the government’s wider strategy to expand educational opportunities countrywide.

The government is ensuring that quality education is brought closer to the students, while also ensuring the highest standards of learning and development are being achieved.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, students, residents and other officials at the commissioning of Massara Secondary School

By 2026, Region Nine will have nine new secondary schools, which will help alleviate overcrowding and increase access to education.

This marks the fourteenth secondary school that the PPP/C government has commissioned since August 2020, all part of efforts to expand access to secondary education and deliver on its commitment to building a system of education that would be the envy of the world.

An interior view of a classroom at Massara Secondary School

The government is working to close the educational gap between coastal and inland areas by building and expanding schools like the one in Massara.