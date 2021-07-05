Modified Access Route established to Prevent Road Damage during Fort Ordnance Housing Project

The Ministry of Housing and Water is taking steps to remedy concerns by residents over the usage of access roads by contractors in Fort Ordnance, Region Six.



On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, visited the area along with technical staff attached to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Hon. Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water

The Minister stated that new housing developments are being undertaken in Phase Three and Four, Fort Ordnance, as part of the government’s delivery of 10,000 house lots annually. As such he said that the accessibility to sites plays a major role in the execution of these projects. However, the usage of the main access road in Fort Ordnance, as both an exit and entry point for the movement of construction equipment and materials, has posed a number of challenges. In a bid to prevent excessive damages to the roads and minimize commute time for residents, a new transport agreement is now in place, between the Ministry and contractors.

“They will come in through the main access road and they will utilize the last cross street to get to the project site. When exiting, they will then utilize the Middle road,” the Minister said.

Minister Croal (second from left), inspects ongoing works at Fort Ordnance, along with regional officials

While works in the area have slowed due to the inclement weather, the intervention comes in a timely manner, as Minister Croal stated mobilisation will increase in the coming weeks.

Moving forward, residents in the area will also be engaged by CH&PA, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six and Neighborhood Democratic Council, as part of a sensitization and consultation process for the successful completion of the project.

An aerial view of the Williamsburg and Hampshire housing development



Further, the Minister stated that minimal maintenance works will commence shortly, by the RDC to correct damages caused to the road networks. Upon completion of the housing project, he stated that comprehensive remedial works will be done. The project is slated to be completed in October, 2021.

The Housing Minister also visited Hampshire/ Williamsburg and Number 46 Village, Corentyne, where the Ministry also has ongoing works.