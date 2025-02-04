MoM to expand with $700M

– 52 houses to be built

The Men on Mission (MoM) programme is set to expand its reach and impact across Guyana with a budgetary allocation of $700 million this year.

Of this sum, $395 million will be used to build 52 houses for vulnerable individuals nationwide.

This forms part of the $12.1 billion budget approved for the Office of the President by the Committee of Supply on Monday following a thorough review.

Breakdown of Men on Mission’s budget allocation for 2025

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira explained MoM’s objectives and emphasised the programme’s positive influence on society.

“It is a rather innovative thing…It is a way of mobilising men to get involved with campaigns to do with gender equality, domestic violence and helping to change perceptions and create healthier relationships between people,” she highlighted.

Minister Teixeira said the budgetary allocation will allow the programme to reach every man across the country and change people’s lives for the better.

“The 2025 programme is focusing again on the objectives of community engagements, mentorship programmes, awareness programmes [and] support programmes,” she stated.

The Men on Mission put roofs over the heads of 50 persons in 2024, providing solitude and comfort to the previously hopeless.

Hundreds of persons were also given housing assistance and thousands were engaged in educational and motivational talks geared at empowering men to be compassionate, healthy and functional leaders in society.

The 2025 funding will allow MoM to expand these services and reach more communities.

The overall budget for the Office of the President will also support various initiatives including those spearheaded by First Lady Arya Ali.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

