Mon Repos market to be completed soon  

Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall said despite the recent setbacks caused by inclement weather, works on the Mon Repos Market on the East Coast Demerarea, will be completed soon.

Infrastructural upgrade of Mon Repos Market

Contracting service Mohamed Rahim and Sons, the firm undertaking the $63 million project, was urged to complete the first phase of works to allow displaced vendors to utilise the facility.

The minister said the new facility will improve service to communities along the east coast.

“I believe when the market is completed it is going to be very wholesome and that the vendors and the shoppers who go there are going to have a much-enhanced experience so we will be happy if they can give us some time to make sure that it gets complete,” he made this disclosure in an interview with DPI on Monday.

The contract to rehabilitate the market was awarded in November 2021. However, works commenced in February 2022 after the ministry constructed a temporary facility for vendors to ply their trade.

Works on the market were expected to be completed within seven months.

The first phase of works includes the rehabilitation of fences, roofs, expansion of washrooms and drainage.

The rehabilitation is part of the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto commitment to ensure an enabling environment for business.

The Mon Repos/ La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) market council will receive training to improve their management and maintenance duties.

