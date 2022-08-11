Moraikobai benefiting from ICT hub, development

– Moraikobai Deputy Toshao

Moraikobai is now on the path to development and transformation, thanks to the recent efforts by the PPP/C Administration in providing opportunities to the village.

This is according to Deputy Toshao, Jeff Bonaparte in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information.

He expressed his gratitude to the government as his village is now transforming and the lives of fellow villagers are improving significantly.

“Since this government took office, I want to say this without fear or anything that there’s much has been done to hinterland communities and throughout the country at large so with that being said I want to say a big thank you to the government of Guyana,” he said.

Being a riverine village in Region Five, the people of Moraikobai have poor connectivity to the Internet.

As such, the government has commenced the establishment of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub for the village.

The deputy toshao noted that currently, the computers are being installed.

Deputy Toshao of Moraikobai, Jeff Bonaparte

“Presently the ICT hub, we have the installing of the computers them and so we are on a position whereby we can say that we are on a next phase whereby we can get it off running,” he explained.

In terms of training opportunities, he pointed out, citizens now have opportunities to become trained in various fields with the establishment of the new ICT hub. This, he said, would lead to significant socio-economic benefits at all levels in the community once the training programmes offered are completed.

Just last Tuesday, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton launched its commercial food preparation, garment construction, and small engine repairs programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in the village.

This will see approximately 47 persons being trained in the course of their choice.

Bonaparte said the commercial food preparation course will allow residents to be better prepared to manage the community’s developing tourism industry.

“This will have a positive impact upon the community because Moraikobai is now designated as a tourism destination and when you look at tourism you have to be well prepared and equipped and know how to make the presentation for tourists whether it’s locally from our country or overseas-based,” he noted.

He also said the garment construction programme is greatly welcomed as this will take the burden away from parents who normally shop for school uniforms on the Coast.

Further, he said, currently there are 15 Community Service Officers (CSO) that are positively contributing to the community’s development.

“Through the government initiative, a lot is doing because it has people been more occupied whereby, they can get themselves in doing things within the community, that serves the community a good purpose,” the deputy toshao noted.

