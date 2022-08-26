More housing options for Guyanese as local company launches pre-fab homes

The launch of pre-fabs homes by Steel Buildings Guyana Incorporated provides more affordable housing options to prospective homeowners.

From left- Technical Engineer of Light Gauga Solutions Incorporated Nicholas Belle, Minister within the Housing and Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, Director of Steel Buildings Guyana Incorporated, Kerwin Bollers, Housing and Water Minister , Collin Croal, and Director of Steel Buildings Guyana Incorporated, Rawle Ferguson at the launch of the pre-fab house.

The two-bedroom flat homes, which will be built within six weeks at a cost of $8.5 million each, will have one bath, a kitchen and dining area.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues and Culture, Youth and Sport Minister, Charles Ramson attended the official launch at HJ’s Headquarters in Queenstown, Georgetown on Thursday.

Minister Croal reported that the government, through the Central Housing and Planning Ministry (CHPA) has so far completed over 500 housing units in communities in Regions Four and Six. Approximately 700 units are currently under construction.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues and Culture, Youth and Sport Minister, Charles Ramson at the launch.

The construction of homes initiative began under President Dr Irfaan Ali when he served as minister prior to 2015 and conceptualised the ‘turn key’ programme.

The minister explained as part of its promise to deliver 50,000 house lots by the year 2025, the goal is to deliver 25,000 housing units to Guyanese at all income levels.

The pre-fab house

While commending the company for capitalising on the housing demand across the country, Minister Croal said, “this sparks new life into the sector.’

“Here you have a government that recognises that the new demands of the sector cannot be met by national interventions alone, we know that we need the support and partnership of entrepreneurs,” he added.

Minister Croal also spoke about the need for partnerships as the country seeks innovative ways to further develop the construction sector through new technologies and sustainable approaches to home building.

Inside the pre-fab house

A modular unit which was on display at the company’s headquarters today, measures 600 square feet. It was built in collaboration with Light Gauga Solutions Incorporated. The Barbadian company’s Technical Engineer, Nicholas Belle explained that the house was built under three-and-a-half-inch frame galvanised steel which is perfect for saline environment.

He said all materials used internally and externally are non-combustible.

During her remarks, Minister Rodrigues spoke of the PPP/C Administration’s focus on homeownership and investments in the construction sector, in keeping with its manifesto promise.

The minister stated that government is committed to delivering house lots to Guyanese, and providing families with the option of obtaining complete housing units that fall within their income brackets.

She said the launch of the new pre-fab homes is in keeping with that initiative.

“We want Guyanese to be able to live under a roof that they own. That is essential to us as a ministry, as a government and we want to ensure that we provide all of the opportunities and the right investment climate for people to do things like this,” she said.

The minister added, “…So, not just dependent on the ministry’s housing programme, or the models that we have in the ministry in terms of the housing models, but to give people more options, affordable options.”

Directors Kerwin Bollers and Rawle Ferguson, along with representatives from the commercial and private sectors were in attendance.

