More persons turning out for Covid vaccine at Ministry’s site

Persons from central Georgetown and its environs are responding well to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, and are encouraging others to get immunised to safeguard themselves from Covid.

On Monday, DPI visited the Ministry of Health’s Brickdam vaccination site, where several persons had queued up for the vaccine.

In an invited comment, Ms. Jomana Cyrus said she took the vaccine after seeing her friend suffer with Covid.

“I [have] a friend, a close friend who would have tested positive and is in the ICU system right now, but she is improving. So, I took it for support for my friend because I won’t want that to happen to anybody else, so I want to prevent that,” she said.

Similarly, Mr. Sven Chase said he took the jab to protect his sick aunt from contracting the disease.

Mr. Sven Chase took his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

“My wife and my children came and take it, but I didn’t have the time because of my job. I come and take it because I have a sick aunt at home, not really sick but she can’t take the vaccine. So, to prevent her from getting it [COVID-19], I come and take the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Rajwatie Kissoon said she took the vaccine to prime her immune system to fight off the disease.

Ms. Rajwatie Kissoon displays her COVID-19 vaccination card.

“One of the reasons why I decide to take the vaccine is that when you take the vaccine and even self if I do contract Covid, it helps. Your immune system would help fight it. So, that’s the reason why I took it because it is beneficial to me. And also, my mother and sister both encouraged me to come and take it. So, I’m happy that I took it,” she said.

Mr. Cleveland Williams expressed similar sentiments. He said he took the vaccine, “To prevent myself from getting COVID-19 and it’s very good. And I glad a lot of Guyanese could come out and get their vaccine, get for them, protect Guyana and also other people in the country.”

Mr. Cleveland Williams shows off his COVID-19 vaccination card.

The Government is encouraging all adults to take the COVID-19 to inoculate themselves against the disease, as the country aims to achieve herd immunity. When Guyana reaches herd immunity, the likelihood of people contracting the disease will lessen.