National Accreditation Council hosts Annual Staff Retreat

Over the next two days, the National Accreditation Council- Guyana will be hosting its annual staff retreat at the Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr Marcel Hutson

The retreat which runs from January 9 to 10, 2023, is being held under the theme “Bridging the Gaps of Higher Educational Institutions Operational in Guyana: A focus on Quality, Inclusivity, and Innovation in pursuit of regional and International Standards.”

NAC Chairman, Mr Mohindat Goolsarran

The aim is to establish and sustain an integrated coherent tertiary education system that meets the critical needs for Guyana’s development; foster a good working relationship with stakeholders and the general public in adequately meeting their requests; and identify opportunities for the improvement of processes and formulate quality improvement plans to meet prescribed standards.

Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr Marcel Hutson highlighted that Guyana is transforming. He noted the council plays a critical role in ensuring educational institutions are accredited and deliver quality service as meeting the needs of a nation that is on the path to rapid development is fundamental.

Dr Hutson said that the members of the council are tasked to ensure the functions of the council are carried out.

“At this critical point in our history, we need to have people who can make adjustments so we can reach that path in the shortest possible time.”

In brief opening remarks, the council’s Chairman, Mr Mohindat Goolsarran said that the retreat focuses on major directions the NAC will be pursuing. He noted that while there are several issues to be addressed, he is confident that the council’s collective wisdom will chart the course forward.

The National Accreditation Council of Guyana was established by an Act of Parliament Act number 12 of 2004 The National Accreditation Act. This Council according to Act 12 of 2004 is the principal body in Guyana for conducting and advising on the accreditation and recognition of educational and training institutions, providers, programmes and awards, whether foreign or national and for the promotion of the quality and standards of education and training in Guyana.

It provides quality assurance services to the Post Secondary and Tertiary Level Institutions which include registration of institutions within and outside of Guyana, accreditation of programmes, advice on the recognition of foreign institutions of education and training and their awards and determining equivalency of programmes and qualifications following the framework established for the Caribbean Community.

