National ‘Job Bank’ to improve employment opportunities for job seekers – Labour Minister

The Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour, is in the process of developing a national ‘job bank’ to improve access to employment opportunities for jobseekers.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P

This was announced by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P, on Monday during his contribution to the national budget debate at the 38th Sitting of the Twelfth Parliament.

The minister said the initiative, which is the fulfillment of a promise made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will provide a platform for potential employees and employers to network, and will result in thousands of job seekers accessing employment.

“All those who seek jobs, they can go there, post their credentials and employers who have vacancies they can go there and post those vacancies,” he explained.

Additionally, the agency will be strengthening its system of registration and monitoring of employment agencies this year.

In an effort to equip job seekers for the world of work, the agency will host seminars, career fairs, and training programmes, along with marketing and promotion events.

Further, outreaches will be taken to communities throughout the country, to allow for unemployed persons to have ready access to the unit’s register and be referred to entities that have vacancies.

Last year, the CRMA registered one 1,171 people who were seeking employment and were provided with occupational guidance and counselling, so that they could make the right career choice.

Minister Hamilton told the National Assembly that of the 1,171 people registered, 731 applications were submitted to employers for possible placement, of which 186 were placed and others are awaiting interviews.

Further, a total of 1,554 visits were conducted at various agencies to solicit vacancies for persons seeking employment.

The CRMA is mandated to match suitably qualified persons to existing vacancies; canvass for job vacancies for possible placement for jobseekers; maintain an accurate record of notified vacancies; and provides advice, career guidance and counselling to those seeking employment.