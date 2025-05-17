New $15M well to provide first-time access to potable water for 100 households from Acquero, Huradiah

One hundred households from Acquero and Huradiah in Region One will soon have first-time access to potable water as works on a new $15 million well are under construction at Acquero.

During a recent visit to the project site, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal noted that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during a site visit to the well

“Over the last four years, we have invested over $1.5 billion to improve access to water [in the region]. We have a lot of wells that are being drilled this year,” he stated. “Our commitment is to provide 100 per cent access to potable water in every community.”

The government plans to drill 51 new wells in Region One this year, providing enhanced access to potable water.

A total of 24 wells will benefit Mabaruma in 2025 while 15 more wells are planned for Moruca.

Turning his attention to the well at Yarakita, Minister Croal stated that works have been completed on the well, and the installation of the distribution network will be completed by month-end.

The well will provide clean water to 40% of the community that is currently without a reliable supply.

Wells under construction at Chinese Landing, Waikrebi and Barama River in Kokerite are at various stages.

He also revealed plans to upgrade the water supply system in the Mabaruma sub-district, including a new water system for Bumbury to address long-standing problems with water access.

Hosororo residents will soon have more dependable and constant access to water as plans are underway to develop a new water supply system.

Potable water access currently stands at about 85 per cent across Region One.

Works ongoing on the well Works ongoing on the well

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

