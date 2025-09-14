New faces, fresh voices in Guyana’s cabinet

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reshaped his cabinet, adding fresh voices alongside seasoned hands in a move he said is aimed at keeping his administration results-driven, people-centred, efficient, and transparent.

While some ministers remain in place, the line-up features several new faces, each bringing their own story and experience to the table.

Keoma Griffith, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning

Keoma Griffith steps into public life as Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning. As an attorney at law, he has built a reputation for sharp legal advocacy, which is particularly beneficial in resolving issues related to workers’ rights. Manpower planning is a new portfolio under his ministry.

Sarah Browne, Minister of Amerindian Affairs

Sarah Browne now takes charge of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. She once served as parliamentary secretary and hails from Region One. Her appointment is seen as a recognition of her deep connection to hinterland communities and their priorities.

Vanessa Benn, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water

Vanessa Benn has spent decades working in conservation and community development, including as project coordinator at Iwokrama International. She also chairs the Industry/Plaisance Neighbourhood Democratic Council.

Her activism and environmental leadership have pushed her to become the Minister within the Ministry of Housing.

Steven Jacobs, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

For Steven Jacobs, the transition is from the cricket pitch to politics. A familiar name in sports, he represented Guyana as an all-rounder cricketer before building a successful jewellery business.

He now takes up the role of Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, where his profile and connection with young people are expected to resonate.

Madanlall Ramesh, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works

Madanlall Ramraj is no stranger to the agriculture sector, having served as director general for the ministry. He now joins the Ministry of Public Works as the minister within, bringing technocratic expertise to one of the government’s most vital and busiest sectors.

Zulfikar Ally, Minister of Public Service

Zulfikar Ally, an attorney and business leader, adds an international dimension to the cabinet. A former president of AmCham Guyana, and until recently, Guyana’s non-resident ambassador to Mexico, he now takes on the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation.

Vickash Ramkissoon, Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture

Vickash Ramkissoon, who holds a law degree and previously served as parliamentary secretary will now serve as Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture. His appointment signals continuity in Guyana’s food security ambitions.

The National Assembly will also see new faces representing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic. These include James Bond, Mischka White-Griffith (Parliamentary Secretary), Sonia Latchman, Thandi McAllister (Parliamentary Secretary), Peter Ramsaroop, and Lenox Shuman.

President Ali said the reshuffle is about keeping the government close to the people and not about power, emphasising that accountability will remain at the heart of governance, with continuous assessment of ministers and changes made where necessary.

“This government is not about power and I want to make that very clear,” he declared. “Those who wish to exercise power, you will find yourself out of the job very quickly.”