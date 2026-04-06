New health centre, rehabilitation hubs for Region One communities

Region One’s health sector capabilities are getting a much-needed boost with the construction of a new health centre, several rehabilitation centres, and cluster bonds.

This aligns with the government’s plan to expand medical infrastructure, improve access to modern equipment and medications, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and provide patient-centred care across all regions.

Some of the new healthcare workers within Region One

The Region One Regional Democratic Council (RDC) recently invited to bid for the construction of a Health Centre in Warapoka, at an estimated cost of $35.8 million.

The health centre will provide timely health services to residents of the riverine village.

The Hotoquoi, Kwebanna, and Arakaka health centres for Rehab Hub will be expanded for $18.3 million.

One of the new health centres built in the region

Similarly, three sub-cluster bonds were identified for construction, each estimated at $18.3 million.

The government allocated $161.1 billion in 2026 to further modernise the country’s healthcare system.

This year, the focus is on completing crucial infrastructure projects, expanding digital health systems, enhancing drug distribution, and launching health and wellness programmes nationwide.