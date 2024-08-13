New Nursery School to be constructed in Rockstone, Region 10

Ensuring each child, regardless of their geographical location has access to educational opportunities remains a top priority for the Irfaan Ali Government.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on officially turned the sod to mark the commencement of the construction of a new Nursery School in the hinterland community of Rockstone, Region 10. This significant event underscores the government’s commitment to improving access to quality early childhood education in remote and underserved areas.

The new nursery school will be constructed by Ele’s Trading & Hardware. The project, valued at G$52,180,950, will be completed within six months.

To facilitate the start of this vital infrastructure, a mobilization amount of G$15,654,285 has already been allocated. Once completed, the nursery school will benefit approximately 150 children from Rockstone and its surrounding areas, providing them with a safe and conducive learning environment during their formative years.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, Minister Manickchand emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that every child, regardless of their geographic location, has access to quality education. She highlighted that the construction of this nursery school is a testament to the Ministry of Education’s dedication to bridging the educational gap in hinterland communities.

“The construction of this new nursery school is more than just a building; it represents our unwavering commitment to the future of our children and the development of our country. Education is the foundation upon which we build a brighter future, and we are ensuring that every child in Guyana has that opportunity,” Minister Manickchand stated.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, bringing much-needed educational facilities to Rockstone, which will play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of leaders from this community.

