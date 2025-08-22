New X-ray machine for Suddie Hospital – Min. Anthony

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced that the government is in the process of installing a new X-ray machine at Suddie Hospital in Region Two.

Minister Anthony spoke at the opening of the Lima Regional Hospital on Friday, noting that the Suddie Hospital has seen improvements over the years to enhance patient care.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

“Apart from upgrading the wards, we are also in the process of installing a new X-ray machine, one that would be there for a long time,” the health minister disclosed.

With the opening of Lima Regional Hospital, equipped with modern equipment and services, Dr Anthony said, “If you consider this, from 2015 to 2020, you had one old X-ray machine on the whole of the Essequibo Coast, and now you will have at least three brand-new machines serving the people on the Essequibo Coast. This is what progress looks like.”

An X-ray machine will be installed at Suddie Hospital

Over the years, the hospital has benefitted from the installation of a new mammography machine as well as a neonatal intensive care unit.

Dialysis services were also introduced at the hospital, easing the burden of patients having to travel to Georgetown to access services. The hospital currently has two operating theatres.

Expanding access to health services is part of the government’s efforts to ensure residents receive adequate treatment.