Nine foster homes granted licenses as ministry tightens monitoring, safety standards

In a proactive move to strengthen accountability and ensure higher standards of care for children, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Friday granted Childcare Services Licenses to nine foster homes across Guyana.

The licenses were officially presented by the Honourable Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, and Permanent Secretary, Dr Erica Forte, during a ceremony held at the ministry’s head office on East and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown.

Delivering remarks, Minister Persaud noted that a total of 17 children’s homes across the country are registered with the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), and of that number, nine have achieved full compliance and are now licensed in accordance with the Childcare and Protection Agency Act and the Minimum Standards for Residential Care Facilities.

The minister, while commending the hard work of the home administrators and the CPA team, emphasised that by mid-June 2026, every children’s home across Guyana must be fully compliant and licensed. This move, she said, represents a necessary step in ensuring that all facilities providing care for vulnerable children operate at the highest standards of safety, welfare, and accountability.

“The children placed in your care are entrusted to you by the State. They have faced neglect, abuse, or other challenges that require protection. So, our duty is not just to provide them with shelter but to ensure their full protection, development, and emotional well-being,” Minister Persaud underscored.

She further highlighted that the CPA has been actively working with all homes to ensure compliance, offering guidance and support in meeting registration and licensing requirements. She also announced that staff training in childcare and early childhood development is being provided at no cost through the Ministry’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme.

“Every home must ensure that all staff members are fully trained by June next year. Beyond that, there will be continuous education sessions so staff can stay updated and maintain compliance,” the human service minister noted.

In addition to training and regulatory oversight, the minister reaffirmed the government’s financial support to these institutions. All 17 children’s homes currently receive a government subvention, which has been increased from $200,000 to $400,000 annually to help improve living conditions and strengthen operational capacity.

“We are paying close attention to how these funds are utilised. Areas such as fire safety and general safety will be prioritised in every home, especially those that are not yet licensed,” she said.

The ministry will also focus on ensuring proper record-keeping, health monitoring, and educational development for every child in care. Each child will have proper identification, regular medical checkups, and access to extracurricular opportunities in sports, music, and other areas that foster holistic growth.

Furthermore, Minister Persaud announced that the CPA will be increasing its monitoring and evaluation efforts, supported by a Children’s Visiting Committee composed of professionals from the medical, legal, and social work sectors. Reports from these visits will be reviewed and followed up to ensure continued improvement.

On issues of child safety and abuse, the Minister was firm that the CPA reserves the right to close any home found to be in violation of child protection standards.

“This is not about punishment, it’s about responsibility. The state has a duty to ensure every child under its care is protected physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Minister Persaud affirmed.

Minister Persaud congratulated the nine newly licensed homes, urging others to follow suit and emphasised that licensing marks the start of ongoing efforts to maintain the highest standards of care for children.