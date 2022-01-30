No.52 farm- to -market road completed, work on No.58 road moving apace

The all-weather farm- to- market road at No.52 village, Region Six has been completed, while work is moving apace on the road at No.58 village. The roads are a link to Canje Creek and present new opportunities in the agriculture sector for farmers in the region.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill visited the two sites on Saturday to check on the works’ progress. He said there has been major improvement, when compared to his first visit last year.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and team on the ground at No.58 Village where works are ongoing

During that visit, he was required to use a tractor. However, on his visit on Saturday, he was able to use a regular vehicle.

“What I am seeing here is transformation. The #58 road is what we are pushing all the way down to the Canje Creek, with the intent eventually to cross the Canje Creek and open new lands. I am satisfied with the progress that has been made there,” the minister explained.

The upgrade of the mud dam at Number 52 Village to asphaltic concrete

The road at No.52 village was executed by Associated Construction Service $239 million, while the road at No.58 is being undertaken by Guyamerica Construction Inc at $640 million. While paving at No.52 is completed, the paving at No.58 will be completed within three months.

A before photo of a section of the mud dam at Number 52 Village, Region Six

For the works at No.58 village, Minister Edghill said a contract has been awarded to Kares Engineering Inc. to install two bridges at Seaforth and Fowler.

Additionally, the minister said monies are in the 2022 budget, to continue the road at No.58 road to the Canje Creek.

Ongoing works at No.58 Village

A whopping $76.7 billion has been proposed for roads and bridges in the National Budget which was read on January 26.