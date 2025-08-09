Now is the best time to be alive in Guyana – Educator Bess

Local educator Lorenzo Bess says there has never been a better time to be alive in Guyana, citing record job creation numbers, economic growth, and national pride under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government.

Speaking at a massive PPP/C rally in Belle’s Square, Bartica, Bess highlighted that over the past five years, more than 60,000 new jobs have been created country-wide, transforming livelihoods and empowering families.

Local Educator Lorenzo Bess

He credited President Ali’s leadership for driving this growth and creating opportunities for citizens in both the hinterland and coastland.

“This is the best time to be alive in our country,” Bess declared, noting that Guyana’s development trajectory is unmatched in its history.

He called on residents to embrace the progress being made, ensuring it continues by voting in the upcoming General and Regional Elections on September 1.

“We must be on the right side of history,” he urged.

“On September 1, let us go out in our numbers and return the PPP/C to government so that we can continue building the Guyana we are all proud of.”