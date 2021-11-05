Office of the Prime Minister says no approval granted yet to Green Gibraltar Inc.

Office of the Prime Minister has noted two consecutive reports in the media which assert that government has approved the granting of a licence and frequency authorization to Green Gibraltar Inc. While government desires to maximize competition and welcomes investment of new entrants to the sector, and has indeed done considerable work on processing the application of Green Gibraltar Inc., we nevertheless note that there is a statutory process to be followed which is not yet complete.

The Telecommunications Act 2016 and the Telecommunications (Licensing and Frequency Authorisation) Regulations 2020 require among other things that notice be given of the said application in the Official Gazette and requires us to give a minimum of forty days during which period interested parties may submit comments thereon to the Telecommunications Agency.

At the end of the period the Agency is required to advise the Minister and the Minister is required to take into account any representations made during the statutory comment period in making a determination.

We are currently within the statutory period for receiving comments, thus the process is unquestionably incomplete. Consequently, no approval may be granted at this time.