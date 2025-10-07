Old GuySuCo Dam to become new West Bank–West Coast bypass road

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a major new road project that will transform traffic flow and open up new development opportunities along the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

The initiative involves constructing a bypass road along an old Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) dam, linking Canal, Leonora, and Stewartville.

President Ali inspecting road works at Buzz Bee Dam, East Bank Demerara

During a site visit to inspect road works at Buzz Bee Dam on Tuesday, President Ali said the new bypass will significantly ease the heavy congestion currently experienced between Hague and Stewartville.

“That investment, that bypass road, will reduce the time from Canal to Leonora to just about 10 minutes,” the President stated.

The project forms part of the government’s broader effort to improve regional connectivity following the commissioning of the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge (BJDRB).

Importantly, construction of the bridge’s connecting road could only begin after the old Demerara Harbour Bridge was decommissioned, as both shared the same alignment.

Once completed, the new bypass road will do more than ease traffic. It will unlock vast tracts of land for agriculture and housing.

“That will open up all the farmlands there because we have to find land on the West Coast for at least 20,000 more households,” President Ali explained. “We are now trying to purchase land in Region Two to meet the housing demands there. The same thing with Region Five and Six.”

The West Bank–West Coast bypass forms a critical component of President Ali’s wider infrastructure and housing expansion agenda, aimed at linking communities, reducing travel times, and creating new economic zones across Guyana’s coastal regions.