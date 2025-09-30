Opening of the New Demerara Harbour River Bridge

The Government of Guyana is pleased to announce that the new four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed Demerara River Bridge will be officially commissioned on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 5:30 PM by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The long-awaited superstructure is built to support the uninterrupted flow of vehicular and vessel traffic, which will significantly reduce travel time, improve connectivity between Regions Three and Four and strengthen the movement of goods and services across the country.

This landmark project, launched in 2022, forms part of Government’s wider vision of national transformation.



