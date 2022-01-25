Operation clean up spreading across Guyana

Several communities countrywide have come on board to be part of the massive ‘operation clean up’ initiative, which began last week in Georgetown, to return the former ‘garden city’ to its pristine state.

The initiative which was spearheaded by the disciplined forces and the private sector, with support from government, has received commendation from Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali leading the clean-up exercise of Georgetown

During an outreach to Wakenaam and Leguan, Region Three, over the weekend, Minister Dharamlall said the initiative was embarked on to address the refuse problem that has plagued the country for years.

He called on members of the Wakenaam and Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to join in the exercise.

“We have quite a few of Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) that are paid for by the government under the Ministry of Local Government, that is also on this island and so they can help with this.

When we come here, we want to ensure that Wakenaam and Leguan look different today than what it was yesterday for the betterment of the people,” he said.

The minister stressed that everyone has a role to play to ensure such an initiative continues so it could boost the country’s tourism sector.

“All of us want to live in a nice environment, but we still find people dumping garbage…the good thing about this is that our residents have become very vigilant because everyone wants to live comfortably and everyone wants to live in a nice environment,” he said.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

The local government minister added that the government, “is taking stern action against them and people have already been arrested within the last week. They have been placed on bail and others will go to court.”

Earlier this month, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led the campaign with members of the joint services, and private sector cleaning many parts of Georgetown.

The initiative is in keeping with the Head of State’s vision to craft a ‘One Guyana,’ building the spirit of community among citizens.