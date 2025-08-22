Opposition in for a shock of a lifetime after elections results released – Dr Jagdeo

The political opposition will have the ‘shock of their lifetime’ when the results of the upcoming elections are declared.

This was the view proffered by General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during a public meeting in Diamond on Thursday evening.

General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the massive gathering at Diamond, East Bank Demerara

“Today, we are proud of being the only multiethnic party in this country. And watch out on September 1st, you’re going to see they’re in for a shock of their lifetime,” he said.

Recognising the historic challenges faced by the PPP/C in bringing Afro-Guyanese to the party, the general secretary posited that the organisation has changed drastically because of its commitment to stamping out racism.

“I’m so pleased that for the past several years we have seen thousands of Afro Guyanese come to Freedom House, and they know that they can come there and they can get a sympathetic ear, unlike in the Granger administration, when through their arrogance, they would never even meet the people who voted for them,” Dr Jagdeo highlighted.

The general secretary, who also performs the duties of vice president, sharply criticised the other candidates in the electoral race, saying that they are ill-equipped and inexperienced to lead Guyana toward a prosperous destination.

“Who will in their right mind want to put your future or your children’s future in the hands of Aubrey Norton, Juretha Fernandes, and Ganesh Mahipaul, who have never run a cake shop before, much less a country?” he questioned.

On the PPP/C’s list, several candidates of stature have emerged. This includes the likes of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and several young candidates who have served in various leadership capacities.

“You need people who can plan and implement the plan. On the entire APNU team, they are clueless about managing the economy. You will not hire them to manage your small business, much less an economy,” Dr Jagdeo argued.