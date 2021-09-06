Opposition leader must recognise Gov’t as duly elected for talks to begin -President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, MP should recognise the PPP/C Government as duly elected before talks can commence on the appointment of constitutional commissions.

The Head of State made the comment on the sidelines of an event at the Police Sports Club, Eve Leary on Monday.

“Let me be very clear. The appointment of Commissions and fulfilling my responsibility in accordance with the Constitution is something that I take very seriously, and is something that I’m committed to.

“All the gentleman has to do is to recognise that he would be having consultations with the duly elected government and the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”

The President said this is not a condition, but a fact that the Opposition Leader must accept.

“If I want to talk to this gentleman, and I don’t recognise him as someone in the media, then who am I talking to, if I want to talk to him as a media personnel?” President Ali questioned.

He advised media operatives to now pose the question to the Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Harmon’s refusal to recognise that the Government was duly elected stems from the protracted 2020 electoral saga.

A national recount of the votes showed that the PPP/C was duly elected to form the new Government.