Opposition’s claim about Region Five’s drug, medical supplies fabricated – Dr. Mahadeo

The shortage of essential drugs in Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) is something of the past since the PPP/C Government took office in August 2020.

Government Member of Parliament, and Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo made this assertion, during his defence of the 2022 national budget on Wednesday.

Government Member of Parliament and Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo

He was also addressing claims by the parliamentary opposition, which he said were fabricated, about the state of the region’s drug and medical supplies. He said the negative narrative being peddled by the opposition is only to damage the government’s effort to provide quality healthcare services to citizens.

“The drug situation in August 2020, our supplies across the board were maximum at 50 per cent. At this stage, we are at 85 per cent and above across the board be it vital, essential and non-essential like Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), malaria and Tuberculosis (TB) drugs etc.,” he stated.

To this end, the director-general challenged the opposition to visit the region to examine the significant improvements in the health sector.

Regarding the region’s medical laboratory services, Dr. Mahadeo said there has been a significant increase in testing since 2020, despite the pandemic.

“We continue to perform in hematology, biochemistry and parasitology among others in both labs. In 2020, we saw 21,039 patients, completed 91,091 tests and in 2021, we saw 24,000 patients and completed 114,000 tests, which prove that our service has improved.”

The health sector has been allocated $73.2 billion in this year’s budget. For 2022, the region’s health department is expected to be boosted with the procurement of two land ambulances and a minibus.

Currently, the region has two land ambulances- one purchased in 2020 and another in 2021.

The 2022 budget will also allow the region to purchase a boat and engine and one 4×4 ambulance to benefit the residents of Moraikobai.