Orealla, Siparuta to benefit from newly commissioned transformational projects

The villages of Orealla and Siparuta in Region Six are witnessing transformative development with the commissioning of new facilities aimed at improving community services, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek recently commissioned the Orealla village Council Office, a mechanic shop, a bond, and a sanitary block in Siparuta.

These projects were funded through a combination of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) funds, Presidential grants, and Ministry of Amerindian Affairs subvention, totalling over $24 million.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, Toshao Laurence Vandenburgh highlighted the significance of the village office, which cost over $17 million using the 2023 and 2024 LCDS funds.

“I think this office brings stability in terms of location for the council. It provides a place for meetings in a comfortable environment where proper decision making can take place and the storing of documents,” he said.

The village leader stated that previously, meetings had to be held in various locations. He added that the new office “gives the village a good look”.

The Orealla Mechanic Shop costs $5 million through a combination of LCDS funds, a Presidential grant, and the Ministry’s subvention.

The facility provides a centralised space for the repair and maintenance of village vehicles and equipment while creating employment opportunities.

The Orealla Mechanic Shop was commissioned by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek alongside Permanent Secretary Ryan Toolsiram and Toshao Vandenburgh

Toshao Vandenburgh shared, “We have all the tractors, we have a lot of motorcycles. If repairs need to be done, persons can go there, use the necessary tools… everything is in one place so that’s good.”

At Siparuta, the sanitary block, located next to the community playfield, was constructed with over $2 million from LCDS funding.

The modern facility replaces the pit latrines previously used during sports and community events.

The Siparuta Sanitary Block was commissioned by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek

Toshao Vandenburgh explained its impact on local events.

He said, “Before, they had pit latrines, and that wasn’t too comfortable. This new sanitary block helps to make it tidy, cleaner, and definitely comes in handy for large events and sports activities.”

To further support the villages, during a recent visit, Minister Browne-Shadeek officially handed over the keys for two tractors in Siparuta.

The assets will assist with construction activities, transportation, and the movement of agricultural produce.

Minister Browne- Shadeek handing over two tractors and a bus to Toshao Laurence Vandenburgh

Several additional initiatives are underway in Orealla, including the construction of a restaurant, craft shop complex and a stall project that will provide spaces for small businesses to operate.

Reflecting on the progress, Toshao Vandenburgh expressed his optimism.

“I’m really grateful and happy. A lot can be done during our time so that when we exit the office, we can look back and say, this is what we did for the community,” he expressed.

Toshao Laurence Vandenburgh -Orealla-Siparuta Village

These investments mark a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life of the residents.