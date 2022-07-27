Over 1,000 seafarers capitalise on MARAD’s one month amnesty

-900 added to register so far

Hundreds of seafarers have regularized their certification in keeping with the Maritime Administration (MARAD) recent amnesty granted on June 24, 2022.

Within the one-month amnesty granted MARAD reported that over 900 seafarers were added to their registry and over 1,000 regularized their licenses and discharge books.

The amnesty was granted by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, on the eve of ‘Day of the Seafarer’ which was observed on June 25.

At the time of the amnesty announcement, MARAD’s Director General, Stephen Thomas, said there were only about 300 registered seafarers in its database.

Some 1,058 seafarers took the opportunity to either renew or acquire a license in a number of categories. These include Boat Master Grade 3 for speedboat, and Boat Master Grade 3 for general certificate of competency, bowman and river navigation.

Operators of all vessels are required to have certification based on the size and trading area of the vessel.

Regarding discharge books, 53 persons were able to get their books in order. The discharge book shows the record of the seafarer’s experience and certification.

The cost of acquiring a license range from $2,380 to $32,500 and is valid between three to five years, while the cost for a discharge book is about $11,440.

MARAD’s Director General back in June, stressed on the importance of seafarers being registered. He said seafarers being in the system will allow MARAD to offer support and guidance to where necessary.

