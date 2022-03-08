Over 150 fire hydrants replaced across the city

A total of 151 fire hydrants have been replaced across the city to aid the Guyana Fire Service in the execution of its duties. The repair and rehabilitation of the hydrants is a direct instruction from President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham, on the side line of an event Tuesday, said the project will also be taken to other parts of Guyana.

One of the working fire hydrants in the city

“We are continuously doing inspections of these hydrants, also we are doing mapping in other areas that are not fitted out with hydrants; region 10, Region Six and Region Three because the intention is that we should have hydrants within those areas also,” Wickham stated.

There are over 600 fire hydrants in Georgetown. Brass Aluminium & Cast-Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF) has been contracted to undertake the replacement and rehabilitation of the hydrants.

Budget 2022 has allotted $100 million for the installation of fire hydrants to ensure there is adequate water supply in the event of a fire.

Since taking office, government has heavily invested in building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service. Some of the investments include the acquisition of fire tenders and other firefighting equipment, along with training and establishment of fire stations in hinterland regions.