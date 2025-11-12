Over 200 actionable reports logged as public work launches two new hotlines

In a decisive effort to enhance operational efficiency, promote civic engagement, and mitigate dissatisfaction among the populace amid the government’s ongoing extensive infrastructural development nationwide, the Ministry of Public Works has implemented two dedicated hotlines.

One of the hotlines is dedicated to citizens and residents, while the other is dedicated to contractors.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during a site inspection

Since their establishment on November 9, the hotlines have garnered immense support, with the citizen hotline already receiving over 200 actionable complaints.

An additional 70 reports were made by contractors via the contractor hotline.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill recently explained on a live broadcast how important the hotlines are for addressing concerns and moving projects forward.

“It will be for citizens to report dissatisfactions or happenings that they have concerns about in their communities, things that are offensive to the community and are putting the community at risk,” the minister said.

On the other hand, the contractor hotline will address issues or queries related to construction, assigned projects, and payment concerns.

Thus far, the ministry has received numerous reports regarding road and bridge projects, encroachment of facilities along the roadways and government reserves, as well as the abandonment of derelict vehicles.

Derelict vehicles

With the rapid influx of reports, the public works minister guaranteed that all messages would be addressed. If not, he committed to taking personal action.

“If you don’t get action at a specific time, message back and the minister will have a responsibility of ensuring that action is taken,” he pledged.

Importantly, all are encouraged to continue filing their reports and grievances via the hotlines.

Citizens can WhatsApp 624-2964 to make their reports, and contractors can reach the ministry on 624-2965.

This proactive approach by the ministry reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring timely responses and action to public reports of inconvenience and potentially hazardous situations.

It also strengthens the ministry’s capacity to manage projects being executed nationwide by bolstering the regulatory and enforcement functions, promoting safety and preserving the aesthetic and functionality of corridors during construction.