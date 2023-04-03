Over 2,000 youths participating in Easter swimming programme

Over 2,000 youths from Georgetown, Linden and Berbice will learn key swimming techniques over the next two weeks, through the Easter Vacation Swimming Programme.

Launched at the National Aquatic Centre on Monday, the initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The Department of Public Information (DPI) interacted with several ecstatic parents who commended the government for the programme.

First-time parent, Deon Anderson said, “I am really happy that the government is implementing such a programme where my son can learn to swim in an environment where they are being taken care of.”

Another parent, Devon Grannum noted that he enrolled his three daughters into the programme since he is not a swimmer and thinks it is a great opportunity for them.

An elated parent and his enthusiastic daughters

“I think it is a joy for us to be part of this opportunity. I want my girls to have the opportunity and I am really grateful to the government for this initiative, it is a step forward for us and we are embracing it.”

Sharon Jacobs said, “I feel very grateful and appreciative. It is three of my children that are coming here… I think it is a very good thing what you are doing and I hope that it continues because it helps the children to exercise their brains.”

NSC’s Commissioner, Cristy Campbell said the swimming programme has seen a massive increase compared to last year.

NSC’s Commissioner, Cristy Campbell

“We had approximately 600 participants at last Easter camp and this year that number has tremendously increased to over 2,000 participants. So that in itself signals that parents are au fait with the work that we have been doing from the commission and the ministry.

“It also illustrates that parents are grasping the opportunities that we are presenting to improve the expertise and knowledge of our seasoned athletes and also create nurseries for new athletes to come up,” she explained.

The free training programme targets youths from the ages of six to eighteen and is being rolled out simultaneously at the Colgrain Pool on Camp Street, Watooka Pool in Linden and the Albion Estate Pool, along the Corentyne Coast.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle stated that swimming is equally important to the other disciplines, as such he highlighted a new swimming programme that will come on board for adults.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle

“We have made promises and we have fulfilled all those promises. Come this summer we will have a programme aimed just for adults, so many of you parents can come forward and be a part of this programme. And this is what the government and the ministry are about…thinking about the big picture and it is about delivering to the masses,” he said.

He also commended the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr for fulfilling the commitment of providing 10 more touch pads for the National Aquatic Centre.

