Over $313M in ‘Because We Care’ grants for Region Five students

A total of $313,950 million will be disbursed to some 10,465 learners in Mahaica-Berbice, Region Five, through government’s ‘Because we care’ cash grant and uniform voucher initiative.

The administration began distributing the $30,000 grant Tuesday morning across the region, through a smooth and transparent procedure.

Parent, Sharon Price, has seven children attending school from the 16 she birthed.

Visibly elated to receive the financial assistance, Price told DPI that she will begin shopping from today.

“I am going to by some school clothes. They want boots, so what i’m going to do is buy it, books, bags and so on,” Price lamented.

Sharon Price, Parent

She said although sometimes it is “tough” to manage the school expenses, her efforts to ensure that her children receive a sound education will not stop.

Proud father of two, Danesbury Morrison told DPI that the grant collected will significantly ease his spending burden, allowing him to save more from his monthly income.

Danesbury Morrison, Parent

Another parent, Sharon Jefers believes the intervention from government is a major push to getting the necessary tools for her child’s education.

“Because they have a lot of parents out here that are not doing well, things get so expensive, cost of living is high for parents who have more than one child. For me, I have four children, so this cash grant will go a long way,” an elated Jefers told DPI.

Sharon Jefers, Parent

Excited to expressed her gratitude, Cherly Clinton said the money will be spent on books, bags and other essentials for her five children, who are all placed in nursery, primary and secondary institutions.

“It will help me a lot… I [also] planned to put on the internet so they can have access to online classes. It is hard cause sometimes when I put on data for them, it done before time,” she stated.

Cheryl Clinton, Parent

Also chatting with DPI, grandmother, Verbeana Thomas feels happy about the support, citing “it can go a far way,” for her three grandchildren currently in school.

“I have to find clothes, their passage and so forth. So, this is a tremendous help,” Thomas asserted, as she waited patiently for her cash envelope.

Meanwhile, the financial support will see parents and guardians receiving $25,000 cash grant; an increase of $10,000 from the previous year, and $5000 for school uniform and supplies.

According to the Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, the massive investment by the government will not only help to support households, but also boost the district’s economy.

“It will benefit small businesses. That will see a ripple effect in terms of businesses and having more revenues generated, because when parents received the money, I am sure they will go to the corner shops and stores to purchase the necessary materials to ensure their children return to school in the coming terms,” he stressed.

The ‘Because we care’ initiative which is deemed a high priority for the PPP/C Administration was reintroduced last year, after being slashed from the previous APNU+AFC Government’s agenda.

Every child registered in the public and private system received $19,000 through the initiative in 2021. Government will be injecting approximately $5.8 billion to successfully off set the programme this year, making way for almost 194,000 Guyanese nationwide to benefit across the country.

