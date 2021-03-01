Over $500M set aside for pump stations countrywide

-50,000 acres of farmlands to benefit

The Ministry of Agriculture has reserved approximately $500 million for the construction and operationalisation of several pump stations in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six, in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s drive to enhance drainage capacity countrywide.

These projects, which would be executed through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and funded from the $12 billion allocated to that agency this year, would benefit about 50,000 acres of farmlands.

Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

In an invited comment on Monday, Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha said the investment is a clear indication of the Government’s swift move to fulfil its manifesto promise to boost farmers’ productivity.

In Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two), an estimated $100 million would be spent to rehabilitate the pump station at Andrews, Essequibo Coast, to improve the drainage for approximately 3,000 acres of land. This would also improve the livelihood of farmers and residents.

An estimated $120 million has also been allocated for the design and construction of a pump station at Greenwich Park/Barnwell Area, East Bank Essequibo. When this project is realised, it would prevent flooding of approximately 2,000 acres of both farm and residential lands.

Residents of Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five) would also benefit from this intervention. A pump station would be constructed at Cottage, at an estimated $100 million. It is intended to service approximately 38,600 acres of farmland, significantly reducing flooding for residents between the Mahaica and Mahaicony rivers.

Over in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region, another $100 million pump station would be built at Black Bush Polder to irrigate the front lands there.

The Ministry is also investing $80 million for the construction of a drainage pump station at Adventure on the Corentyne Coast. This would preserve approximately 5,000 acres of rice cultivation by preventing flooding, and enhancing residents’ livelihoods.

In 2020, the NDIA had undertaken several major interventions in the sector, despite the late allocation of funds through the Emergency Budget. The Cabinet had greenlighted $525 million for the procurement of bulldozers and excavators to help clear canals and drains in various regions.

One of the pumps being installed

NDIA’s CEO Mr. Fredrick Flatts told DPI that pumps were also installed in flood-prone areas to drain lands. The pumps were installed by a team of technicians from India. The Government had also asked the NDIA to support the Mayor and City Council with the cleaning of primary canals in the city.

Minister Mustapha said under APNU/AFC Coalition, there were high drainage and irrigation rates, yet there were no works to show.

“Of recent, 2,148 acres of farmlands were cleared, and D&I systems were rehabilitated for agriculture expansion in East Bank Berbice, Coverden, Yarowkabra, Madina, and other areas by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the PPP/C Government restored budgetary support for adequate provision and maintenance of drainage and irrigation systems. In excess of $125 million was injected into Water User Associations across the country for the maintenance of drainage systems.