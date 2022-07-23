Over $88 million in cost of living relief for Region Eight households

More than 3,525 families in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will now have more money in their pockets, as a whopping $88,225,000 is being distributed to households in the region, as part of government’s $25,000 per household cash grant programme for hinterland and riverine communities.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, delivers the cash to a resident

The countrywide initiative was launched by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, aimed at buffering the rising cost of living.

For Perslyn Gomes-Kellman, the sole breadwinner of her family of five, the cash-grant has come at the right time.

“This is a little hustle I’m doing; I don’t really get much from it and right now my husband is not working and I have three little girls to look after. So, it means a lot to me, I’m very thankful and grateful for it…I’m going to stretch it. I’m going to put a little on my business and I’m going to put some in the kitchen because ration is very expensive.”

Perslyn Gomes-Kellman of Mahdia

Mahdia resident, Howard McPherson also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate nature of government. He explained the challenges he faces daily and how the money will help offset his circumstances.

“Right now, it is very, very important cause I does work in the backdam and we can’t even work now because the water slushy, so this money will come in very good. I going and buy lunch right now because I didn’t have no money, so this money come in nice,’” the resident added.

Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shawn Britton hands over the money to Howard McPherson

Lennox Matherson also voiced appreciation for the continuous work of government for the people.

“Right now, this is a really good grant, and will do a lot of things for we right now, so we are presently thankful for it. At least I get some for light bill, piece for light bill and piece for ration,” he said.

Lennox Matherson shows off the money he received

Meanwhile, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, who facilitated the distribution, reiterated that the distribution is a fulfillment of government’s commitment to help ease the economic hardships faced by Guyanese.

She said, “This is an effort to relieve the level of cost of living in Guyana. It’s not going to eradicate it. It’s not going to overcome this major challenge our country is facing, but we believe we have to make an effort…we are here as a government to ensure that we make that effort to reach out to you in this particular period.”

Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shawn Britton promised that every household will benefit.

“We are targeting the households that received the COVID-19 cash grant and it also targets those persons that would have received the grant through the pink slip method. So, it’s a combination of the white and pink slips. We have a list here with us that was generated from the Ministry of Finance and we are going to use that list as a guide to do the distribution,” he said.

The PPP/C Government is known for championing the rights of citizens, ensuring equal opportunities across Guyana.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Thursday sought some $3.1 billion supplementary funding from the National Assembly to further support Amerindian development. The $3.1 billion is part of a $44.7 billion supplementary provision for both current and capital expenditure.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

