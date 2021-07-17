Over $8M in ‘Because We Care’ distributed in Wakenaam

More than $8 million was on Saturday distributed to parents and guardians of Wakenaam, Region Three, as the Government continues the roll out its ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme.

‘Because We Care’ and school uniform cash grants

Parents and guardians of over 400 children are praising the PPP/C Government for reintroducing the programme, which, together with the school uniform and supplies cash grant, totals $19,000 per school child in the public education system.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP, was on the island to overlook the distribution process.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar MP

Former school teacher, Satnarine Sahadeo said the disbursement of the money will positively impact the economy.

Sahadeo said the $57,000 he received will be used to purchase essential items for his three children.

“I think this is going to go a far and long way in making the lives of the child and the parents more comfortable and better and the total sum with all these cash grants is also going to have a good effect on the economy and that I think is reflective of bright leadership.

Wakenaam Parent, Satnarine Sahadeo

So, I’m grateful for it and I’m glad that all parents and children around the country can benefit from it, thank you very much…I’ll be able to use this, I have three children, I’m probably going to look to put this together add some more to it and get them some equipment, an additional laptop, other IT items, so that they can use more on the online setting now in pursuing their education,”Sahadeo said.

Joey Whyte who collected the grant for his child also expressed his appreciation to the Administration for the timely initiative.

“Having a kid going to school, I feel this is a nice appreciation from the Government for the people of Guyana. I appreciate it…Mr. President, I appreciate what you would have did for the people of Guyana and I hope it will continue for the next couple of years and I wish you a long term in Government,” he said.

Wakenaam Parent, Joey Whyte

Joycelyn Ramoutar collected $74,000 for her four children. She said the money will go a far way in getting them ready for the September school term.

“So, thankful and grateful…Me going and buy them children school clothes with it and a cycle for my son start secondary school,” Ramoutar said.

Joycelyn Ramoutar collecting the cash grant

Single mother, Susan Daniels is grateful to the Government for making her life a bit easier.

“It will make my children them go to school because me glad me get this money for them go to school. Me nah ga no husband but me deh together with me son them. So, this is for me to buy things for them to go to school.”

A resident proudly displays the grants

Minister Indar urged parents to use the cash for the betterment of their children. He also asked that they ignore political elements who are trying to criticise the project.

“Children are the future, if you don’t help and develop and sustain and support, you won’t have a future. That is the cycle of life. We born, we grow, we die and a new generation keep replenishing, that is how it is.”

Minister Indar noted that persons are still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government is assisting the people.

“Our children because they have been out of school so long, they are getting in to a mode that we don’t too like. Although they have the online learning we are trying, it is not the same thing as being in a classroom from nine to three, have a teacher, the discipline the rigorousness of the in-classroom training. So, we understand what it is and we know that our children are losing out.” The Minister said Government is also examining the possibility of reopening schools in September.