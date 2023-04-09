Parishara to get new well for potable water access

All residents of Parishara, Region Nine, will soon have access to potable water when a new well is drilled in the village.

The decision to construct an additional well followed a request from the village Toshao, during the National Toshaos’ Council Conference last September.

Government recognised the importance of the well after the village council placed it as a top priority.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, on Saturday, visited the community to get a first-hand view of the proposed site for the new underground water system. The minister also visited the current water supply network.

About two dozen residents of Parishara are currently without ready access to water.

Minister Sukhai said the administration is on a mission to ensure every citizen has access to potable water, to ensure the gap between the coast and the hinterland is diminished.

The aim is to achieve 100 per cent access to water services in the hinterland and riverine communities by 2025.

Completing this will mean Guyana has achieved the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six.

Additionally, the government has set aside $1.4 billion towards upgrading and extending water distribution systems across Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Access to potable water in the hinterland has increased from 46 per cent to 75 per cent.

