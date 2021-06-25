Partnerships from Operation Tradewinds 2021 critical for peace, security and stability of region —President Ali

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali said that partnerships stemming from the multinational military exercise—Operation Tradewinds 2021—are critical for the overall peace, security and stability of the region.

The Head of State made the comments at a cocktail reception hosted at the Baridi Benab at State House this evening, to honour the heads of the participating delegation.

He thanked the local high commissions and embassies for organising the event and pointed to the resilience of the participants, who were able to execute at a high level despite the many challenges of Covid-19.

President Ali stressed that he wants to see the participating countries continue their strong networking and the building of integral relationships.

“You must have, at various level, colleagues who can pick up the phone and talk to each other and exchange ideas and talk about things.”

He also implored the delegation to convey the country’s and his highest regards and sentiments to their respective headquarters and to let them know that “Guyana is not only a strong partner, but a ready partner that wishes to faithfully execute full cooperation with all of you in the security of our region.”

The Head of State said that security should always be a priority.

“The overall objective from all of us who participated here is to ensure we build an international coalition to ensure the peace and stability of this region, to ensure the security, and to ensure this region never becomes a safe haven for transnational crime.”

Tokens of appreciations were also given to heads of the participating nations.

The two-week, US Southern Command (USSOCOM) sponsored event, will officially rap up tomorrow morning.

As hosts, ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) trained in various military skills, including close-quarters combat.

They were also trained in marksmanship, emergency medical evacuation, search, rescue and recovery responses and mechanical and engineering repairs for both air and water transportation, among other areas.

Along with Guyana and the USA, ranks from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Netherlands, Brazil, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago also participated.