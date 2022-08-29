Phase two of Vlissengen Road project for September completion

Phase two of the geometric improvement project along Vlissengen Road is slated to be completed by the end of September.

The project which spans from Barr to Lamaha Street will see the construction of a walkway for pedestrians. Lights have already been installed along the stretch.

Ongoing works on the Vlissengen Road project.

Vieira 66 Logistics is undertaking the works to the tune of $62 million which will improve the aesthetics of the area.

This was disclosed by Traffic, Safety and Maintenance Manager of the Public Works Ministry, Kester Hinds.

“Those are some of our enhancement works that will contribute to creating a safe environment for pedestrians as well as protecting them from vehicular traffic in addition to upgrading the efficiency of how those sections of the road operate,” Hinds stated.

Phase one of the project was completed in January 2022 to the tune of $42.6 million. That phase spanned from the Kitty roundabout to Barr Steet.

The PPP/C Administration since taking office has heavily invested in developing several safe, family-oriented spaces. Only recently, the government signed $1.4 billion in contracts to give a facelift to the Albouystown community and develop Cemetery Road from two to four lanes.

Other projects include the transformation of the plot of land along the Lamaha Corridor between Main and Camp Streets into an art gallery and food court.

The Kingston Seawall beautification is also being enhanced while Durey Lane, Campbellville is being transformed into an avenue.

